After drive against illegal colonies, GMADA to act against illegal mobile towers

After starting a drive against illegal colonies on the periphery of Mohali city, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will now take action against illegal mobile towers installed at various places, especially on the rooftops in the district.

An officer of GMADA told The Indian Express that they had started a survey to check the places where illegal mobile towers had been installed in the district. After the completion of the survey, the GMADA will initiate legal action against the violators.

“Our teams are working to check where the illegal towers are installed. We have completed the work in Mohali while reports are awaited from other towns. There were complaints with GMADA about illegally installed mobile towers in the district,” the officer said.

He stated that the problem of illegally installed towers is rampant at Kharar, Zirakpur and Derabassi while it was lesser in Mohali.

The officer said, “In Mohali, the GMADA had already taken action so the problem is not as grim as in smaller towns.”