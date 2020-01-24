After Donald Trump offers help, India says no third party mediation in Kashmir

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File) MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File)

Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s statement in Davos that the US is willing to help with ties between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday reiterated that there is “no role” for any third party to mediate in Indo-Pak bilateral ties.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said Pakistan makes “alarmist” statements on the Kashmir situation but it has “failed”, as the global community has understood its “double standards”.

Kumar told the media, “We have reacted to similar statements in the past, (and) our position on the Kashmir issue and third-party mediation has been very clear and consistent. Let me reiterate that there is no role for any third party in this matter.”

He said if any bilateral issue needs to be discussed, it should be done between the two countries under provisions of the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. But, he added, “the onus is on Pakistan to create such conducive conditions, free from terror, hostility, and violence”.

During his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos earlier this week, Trump had said, “…We are talking about Kashmir and the relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. If we can help, we certainly will be helping…”

