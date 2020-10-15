After dip, Maharashtra records 10,552 fresh coronavirus cases

Maharashtra has touched 15.54 lakh cases with 158 Covid deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 40,859. (Representational)

After recording low caseload for two days in a row, Maharashtra inched slightly higher on Wednesday with 10,552 fresh Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state reported 8,522 cases and on Monday 7,089 cases. Officials attributed the fall in cases on both days to weekend lag when fewer tests are conducted.

Maharashtra has touched 15.54 lakh cases with 158 Covid deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 40,859.

Even as the total new cases on Wednesday slightly rose this week, Maharashtra is on a consistent and gradual decline in both active case load and fresh cases of coronavirus. In the first fortnight of September, the state recorded 2.84 lakh Covid cases, while October’s first fortnight noted 1.69 lakh cases, a 40 per cent dip.

Active infections as on Wednesday stand at 1.96 lakh, while a month ago there were 2.91 lakh actively infected cases across the state. The biggest fall in active infections was noted in Pune where from 78,284, the district came down to 40,316 actively infected cases, followed by Mumbai where the drop in active infections was from 31,123 to 23,828 patients. Thane on the contrary saw a slight rise in active case load.

Nagpur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai are the only districts recording over 200 new cases every day. Mumbai is recording 2,000-2,200 fresh cases even as Pune city has managed to control new cases with 540 recorded on Wednesday. State health officials said behaviour of people, habit of wearing masks, and social distancing are the key to prevent a spike in Covid infections. With reopening of restaurants, bars, and stores allowed to operate longer, overcrowding has become a difficult issue to tackle in Mumbai.

“Most cases are now from highrises,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

The rise in cases in non-slum areas has also come across in the city’s second sero survey where exposure to virus rose from 16 to 18 per cent in the surveyed population. Mumbai contributed to 20 per cent of total caseload on Wednesday.

