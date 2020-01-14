After demolition, Supreme Court asks Kerala govt to clear debris in Maradu

The two-day demolition was the result of a Supreme Court order issued on May 8, 2018. (Source: PRD) The two-day demolition was the result of a Supreme Court order issued on May 8, 2018. (Source: PRD)

“It is a painful job, a painful duty,” the Supreme Court said on Monday as the Kerala government brought to its notice the demolition of the four apartment complexes built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms at Maradu in Kochi.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra referred to news reports about the demolition which took place over the weekend and asked the state to do the needful to clear any debris and restore the area.

“Remove the debris. There are reports that some portion has fallen in the backwaters. You have to restore the area,” the bench told the state government’s counsel. The court directed him to file a report on this and fixed February 10 to hear the matter next.

A counsel representing some of the homebuyers pointed out to the bench that nothing was happening against the officials responsible for the illegal constructions. On this, the bench said, “Something is happening in this. Let us wait for that.”

The court had earlier asked the state to provide Rs 25 lakh each as initial compensation to the flatowners and said the state could recover it from the builders responsible. The court also appointed a committee under a retired High Court judge to assess the compensation and fix liability on those responsible.

On Monday, a counsel told the bench that some flatowners had more than one apartment in the demolished buildings but the committee has said that compensation would be paid for one flat only.

The bench asked the affected flatowners to file a proper application so that the court can look into it.

Acting on the report of an expert committee appointed by it, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the apartment complexes on May 8 and directed that the task be completed in a month. The matter was protracted due to litigation but the court refused to go back on its order.

