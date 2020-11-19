After Delhi, MHA asks Haryana, UP to do survey of pvt hospitals over preparedness to tackle Covid-19

The ministry on Thursday claimed that ever since Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests have already been conducted as of November 18.(Representational Image)

Following a survey of private hospitals in Delhi over their preparedness to combat Covid-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has advised Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to also hold a survey of private hospitals in their NCR districts, the Centre said Thursday.

The MHA had earlier constituted 10 multi-disciplinary teams to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi for assessing bed utilisation and testing capacity as also to identify extra ICU beds. The teams have submitted their reports to Director General Health Services (DGHS) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

MHA sources said the reports are under consideration and action would be taken on the findings in due course.

The ministry on Thursday claimed that ever since Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests have already been conducted as of November 18. The ministry has kept a target of 60,000 tests per day by the end of November.

“About 150 ICU beds have been added in the last three days in Delhi. Also, current capacity of 3652 ICU beds will be further ramped up. Train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station will become functional now with doctors and paramedics from CAPF to manning them,” an MHA statement said.

It added that all 75 doctors and 251 para medics from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have already reported for duty. Of these, 50 doctors and 175 para medics have been deployed at Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti Railway Station.

“Delhi govt asked to refer patients needing critical care to these facilities,” the MHA statement said.

Apart from this, the MHA claimed that 500 isolation beds at the COVID care centre in Chhatarpur will be converted to beds with oxygen facility. These beds will be ready by the weekend, the statement added.

