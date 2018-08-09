After Delhi, kanwarias vandalise police vehicle in UP’s Bulandshahr

The video shows kanwarias smashing the windows of the police vehicle and a police officer trying to control the crowd. (ANI photo) The video shows kanwarias smashing the windows of the police vehicle and a police officer trying to control the crowd. (ANI photo)

In a fresh case of violence, a group of kanwarias were caught on camera attacking a police vehicle after an alleged scuffle with locals in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, the same day another group of kanwarias vandalised and turned over a car in Delhi.

The video, pushed by ANI, shows kanwarias smashing the windows of the police vehicle and a police officer trying to tame the crowd. At the end of the video, the police vehicle manages to pull out of the crowd, while the police officer handles the crowd attacking them.

#WATCH: Kanwariyas vandalize police vehicle after an altercation with locals in Bulandshahr on 7th August, police have registered a case. pic.twitter.com/UaIcNU55RV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2018

The police have registered a case, reported ANI.

On the same day, a video was circulated on social media which showed a group of Kanwariyas vandalising and turning a car over in Moti Nagar, Delhi, bringing the traffic to a halt. The car was vandalised by the Kanwarias as the vehicle had “accidentally brushed past a kanwaria”, the police said.

Even as the incident was recorded on video, the police registered an FIR against “unknown persons”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd