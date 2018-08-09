Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • After Delhi, kanwarias vandalise police vehicle in UP’s Bulandshahr

After Delhi, kanwarias vandalise police vehicle in UP’s Bulandshahr

At the end of the video, the police vehicle manages to pull out of the crowd, while the police officer handles the crowd attacking them.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 9, 2018 11:35:32 am
Uttar Pradesh: Kanwarias vandalise a police vehicle in Bulandshahr The video shows kanwarias smashing the windows of the police vehicle and a police officer trying to control the crowd. (ANI photo)
In a fresh case of violence, a group of kanwarias were caught on camera attacking a police vehicle after an alleged scuffle with locals in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, the same day another group of kanwarias vandalised and turned over a car in Delhi.

The video, pushed by ANI, shows kanwarias smashing the windows of the police vehicle and a police officer trying to tame the crowd. At the end of the video, the police vehicle manages to pull out of the crowd, while the police officer handles the crowd attacking them.

The police have registered a case, reported ANI.

On the same day, a video was circulated on social media which showed a group of Kanwariyas vandalising and turning a car over in Moti Nagar, Delhi, bringing the traffic to a halt. The car was vandalised by the Kanwarias as the vehicle had “accidentally brushed past a kanwaria”, the police said.

Even as the incident was recorded on video, the police registered an FIR against “unknown persons”.

