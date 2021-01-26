After Delhi clash, Internet, mobile networks suspended in 3 Haryana districts, cops on alert

Amid heightened tension in and around Delhi due after protesting farmers stormed the Red Fort on Republic Day, Haryana government has suspended internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and dongle services on mobile networks, with the exception of voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar districts for 24 hours – till 5 pm on Wednesday. “This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect,” a government spokesperson said.

Haryana Police has also been put on a high alert after a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday evening to take stock of the law-and-order situation across the state. After the meeting, DGP Manoj Yadava issued instructions to all the district police superintendents to be on high alert in the wake of the ongoing tension in the Capital.

Khattar directed the all deputy commissioners and commissioners of police, as well as superintendents to remain on ‘high alert’ to ensure that the law and order situation in the state isn’t disturbed at any cost.

“In view of the potential law and order situation created on account of tractor parade held on the occasion of Republic Day, there have been incidents of gherao in some locations in New Delhi and there may also possibly be a similar situation in Haryana. Therefore, the state government has decided to suspend internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities,” the spokesperson added.

In view of the violence in several areas during the ‘Farmers Tractor March’ in the national capital, the DGP issued a ‘high alert’, directing all district police chiefs to be extremely vigilant.

“All commissioners of police, range ADGP/IGs and superintendents have been asked to be on high alert and deal strictly with rioters and miscreants. Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas. Not only this, the intelligence wing of the police is also monitoring the entire situation,” the DGP said.

Warning that the police won’t spare trouble makers, the DGP said, “Those trying to disturb law and order in the state would be dealt with strictly. Rioters, as well as those instigating them by spreading rumours, will be taken into custody and dealt with as per the law. Farmers are on the way back after the incident in Delhi today and for this, the police have been asked to remain extra vigilant. They will ensure their safe return while keeping a close watch on all of them. If anyone tries to damage government property, including offices and vehicles, and disturb the law and order, the police will not hesitate to use force. The State Police Force will also patrol high risk points with round the clock vigilance,” DGP Yadava said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

“Under the guise of the present situation, some anti-social elements with an intention to grind their own axe, can also try to disturb peace through rumours. Police are also keeping a close eye on social media. Strict action will be taken if any kind of misleading, provocative, provoking and anarchic post is shared or forwarded on social media. People should not pay attention to rumours and follow the Haryana Police website and Twitter handle for the latest updates,” the DGP added.

R-Day events across Haryana, however, remained peaceful.