After delayed monsoon, deluge: Low pressure system over Bay of Bengal brings promise of rain

Kerala, coasts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and nearby areas, have been receiving steady and heavy spells of rain since the past 2-3 days.

By: Express News Service
1 min readBengaluruJul 5, 2026 05:19 AM IST
delayed monsoon, monsoon arrival, monsoon season, monsoon forecast, Indian monsoon, Bay of Bengal, Low pressure system over Bay of Bengal, Indian express news, current affairsCommuters make their way through a waterlogged street in Parel after heavy rain inundated parts of Mumbai. (Express Photos by Akash Patil)
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The season’s first low pressure system, formed over the Bay of Bengal, will give a fillip to the monsoon and bring widespread rain over western and central India in the next 4 to 5 days.

“It (low pressure) is likely to move across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh over the next 3 days,” the Met department said on Saturday.

Kerala, coasts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and nearby areas, have been receiving steady and heavy spells of rain since the past 2-3 days.

Low-lying areas in these cities witnessed flooding. Ghats of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan reported over 200mm of rain on Friday. Parts of Saurashtra on Friday received 570mm of rain in 24 hours, submerging the area.

In addition to the low pressure, an off-shore trough runs between south Gujarat and Karnataka. This is adding to the favourable monsoon conditions over the western coast.

The IMD further said that monsoonal trough is active and is located to the south of its normal position.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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