After deficit till Aug, IMD says September to have above-normal rain

While the country received deficient monsoon rain between June and August, for September, the last monsoon month, the IMD has predicted above-normal rainfall — at 110 per cent.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) D-G, M Mohaptra, on Wednesday said the country received 9 per cent deficient rainfall until August, and Gujarat and Odisha were the most impacted. While Gujarat received 47 per cent less rain than normal, Odisha recorded a 29-per cent deficit.

After declining for a couple of days, heavy showers are expected from September 6, he said.

In the last three months, northwest India received 14 per cent deficient rainfall, east and northeast India received 8 per cent deficient rainfall and central India received 14 percent deficient showers. Only Southern Peninsula India received 8 per cent excess rainfall between June and August, the IMD said.

Barring northeast India, which received 2.4 per cent excess rainfall last month, all other regions in the country experienced deficient monsoon rain in August, with the country as a whole receiving 24 per cent less showers. Central India was impacted the most by deficient rain last month, recording a 39.2 per cent shortfall, followed by northwest India (30.6 per cent).

Mohapatra said the excess rain in September is likely to reduce the deficiency felt over the last two months. Despite an expected recovery in the monsoon in September, the IMD, however, has said the accumulated seasonal rainfall during June 1 to September 30 is very likely to be at a “lower end of the normal’’.