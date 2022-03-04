After DefExpo, Indian Air Force’s Vayu Shakti exercise also postponed

After DefExpo2022, the Indian Air Force’s Exercise Vayu Shakti, in which 148 aircraft and some other air defence assets were to participate, has reportedly been put off amid the conflict in Ukraine.

There has been no official word from the force so far about the postponement of the event originally scheduled for March 7.

The triennial exercise was to take place near Bikaner in Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were scheduled to attend it.

Earlier on Friday, the defence ministry postponed its marquee DefExpo, which was scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar between March 10 and March 14.

The air force was to conduct a firepower demonstration and full-spectrum operations showcasing its fighter jets, helicopters, missiles and capabilities. The last edition of the exercise that started in 1953 was conducted in 2019.