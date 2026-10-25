After decades in J&K, 65 face charges over ‘illegal stay’. 15 of them are dead

The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed chargesheets against 65 people, many of them Pakistani nationals accused of overstaying their visas. Fifteen of the accused are dead, officials said.

The latest charge sheet, filed on October 23 before the Special Mobile Magistrate in Kathua, names five accused, three of whom are dead. The first charge sheet, against 12 people including four who were dead, was filed before the Munsiff Court in Jammu on November 24 last year, officials said.

The development comes a year after the police crackdown launched after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. The Centre cancelled short-term visas issued to Pakistani nationals and set a deadline for their departure.