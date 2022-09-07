scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

After Cyrus incident, cars to have alarm for rear seat belts: Gadkari

Car manufacturers will be given a lead time by which they will have to get their affairs in order for compliance in future cars.

He said the Ministry is also mulling a move to make seat belts mandatory for passengers in inter-city buses to begin with. (File Photo)

Two days after industrialist Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car crash, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Tuesday that seat belt alarms for those on rear seats will now be a permanent feature in all four-wheelers. A draft notification will be issued soon, proposing to make this a mandatory feature in all cars manufactured after the new directive is notified.

Car manufacturers will be given a lead time by which they will have to get their affairs in order for compliance in future cars.

Read in Explained |The evolution of the seat belt, and why it is literally a matter of life and death

“Because of the Cyrus incident, we have taken the decision that all cars will have to have the alarm for seat belts, even the rear ones. The order will be issued in the next few days,” Gadkari told reporters.

A provision to penalise rear seat passengers for not wearing seat belts is already present in the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019. Officials said the alarm rule will make it inconvenient for rear seat passengers to ignore seat belts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Car sensors are installed in such a way that if the seat belt clip or the buckle is not fastened then the alarm goes off.

Read in Explained |How not wearing a seat belt can kill — and why people still refuse to wear them

Gadkari said that many people, in order to rig the system, attach just the clip, purchased from outside, without the belt. “We have also made a move to get the manufacture and sale of those clips declared illegal by the Consumer Affairs Ministry,” he said.

He said the Ministry is also mulling a move to make seat belts mandatory for passengers in inter-city buses to begin with.

Advertisement

The government, Gadkari said, is aiming to make it mandatory for eight-seater cars to have at least six airbags in cars manufactured after October 1 this year. A draft notification in this regard was already issued in January. Airbags are more effective if passengers fasten their seat belts.

Must Read |What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t buckle up

Gadkari will be chairing a meeting of the Transport Development Council, which has representation from all states, on September 8 in Bengaluru.

“I will raise the issues of speed limits and other enforcement matters there,” he said, adding that he will also raise the matter of capping volumes of vehicle horns to 70 decibel. “Also, I feel there could be sweet-sounding horns.”

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Road safety activists welcomed the move for the rear seat belt alarm.

“In about 35 per cent of the accident deaths, the cause we find is non-usage of seat belts, especially rear seat belts. The alarm is a welcome step, as seat belts stop collision of passengers within the interiors of the car and also ejection in the event of an accident. We are hopeful that the automobile industry will also welcome this move,” said Piyush Tewary of NGO SaveLIFE Foundation which collaborates with states as well as Gadkari’s ministry on road safety matters.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:10:19 am
Next Story

Missing teenagers in Bengal killed by family friend: Police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022
Live Updates

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’

Premium
'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement