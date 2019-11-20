After controversial ad on Kamal Nath birthday, another ad flatters the CM

A day after an advertisement in a newspaper to wish Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on his birthday highlighted several unflattering points of his political career, another advertisement shorn of all controversial references appeared in the same newspaper on Tuesday.

The full-page advertisement on Monday, which left the ruling Congress red in the face, claimed that Nath would have become the CM in 1993 but senior leader Arjun Singh recommended the name of Digvijaya Singh. The ad claimed that Nath deliberately picked up a fight with a judge in 1979 so that he could be sent to jail to be with Sanjay Gandhi, about whose safety Indira Gandhi was worried after the Emergency. It also said that Nath’s solitary defeat from Chhidwara parliamentary constituency occurred after BJP’s Sunderlal Patwa “knocked him down in the electoral arena”.

Tuesday’s ad blamed the controversial points on the agency that released it. It retained all the flattering references to Nath, adding that the Congress won an “amazing victory” under his leadership in the 2018 Assembly elections. It also credited him with opening the doors of investment in the state by holding summits in Indore and Dubai, for starting an international flight and creating job opportunities among other things.

Both Monday’s and Tuesday’s advertisements carried the name of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee. However, the Congress said that neither was released by the party.

Congress general secretary (organisation) Chandraprabhash Shekhar claimed that the party had nothing to do with the advertisements, adding that the party will soon find out who was behind the controversy.

Meanwhile, the BJP said the second advertisement proved that the ruling party had released the first one. “The Congress first denied its role and called it a conspiracy by the BJP. What can be more embarrassing for the Congress that it had to release another advertisement while blaming the ad agency? Can an agency malign the CM by using the Pradesh Congress Committee’s name?” said BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal.