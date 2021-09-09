After Congress no, Left to contest against Mamata Banerjee

0 Comment(s) *
The CPM on Wednesday named Sreejib Biswas as the Left Front candidate for the Bhabanipur by-election.
The youth leader has been fielded opposite Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who lost the Assembly polls from Nandigram and is eyeing a big win in her home segment to remain Chief Minister.
A practising lawyer at Alipur court, Biswas is a known face in Bhabanipur and this is precisely why he was picked to take on the Trinamool chief, said sources in the CPM.
