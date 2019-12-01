After Cong MLA remark, Pragya dares him to burn her alive

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday dared Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi to burn her alive when she reaches his home on December 8.

“Congress activists have experience of burning people alive, Sikhs in the 1984 riots and Naina Sahni in tandoor. Rahul Gandhi called me a terrorist and his MLA Govardhan Dangi (has said) will burn me alive. All right, I am coming to your home in Multanpura, Biaora, at 4 pm on December 8 burn me alive,” she tweeted.

While condemning her remarks on Nathuram Godse, Dangi had told reporters in Biaora on Thursday, “Why just burn her effigy, if she were to come to Biaora we would burn her alive.” He later apologised, saying he made the comment in the heat of the moment and that he believes in non-violence.

Thakur tweeted a video of the Congress leader’s comments with a comment calling him “a believer in non-violence” who follows Rahul’s confidant Digvijaya Singh and backs the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Dangi was not available to respond to the BJP leader’s comment.