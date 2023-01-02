After claims that potholes caused Rishabh Pant’s accident, NHAI repairs road at the spot

Following fresh claims that the car accident of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, in which he had a narrow escape, happened when he was trying to avoid a pothole and not because he dozed off at the wheel, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reportedly filled the potholes near the accident spot in the early hours of Sunday.

Though Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials, who met Pant on Saturday, made the claim first, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who met the cricketer on Sunday, said that Pant informed him about the potholes.

“He (Pant) said that there was a pothole or something dark in front of him, and he lost control of the vehicle in an attempt to avoid that,” Dhami told reporters after meeting the cricketer at the hospital.

In the wee hours of Sunday, a few workers were seen filling potholes at the accident spot.

After the incident, senior police officials had claimed that the cricketer lost control of the vehicle after he slept on the wheel.

“As per primary information, Rishabh fell asleep and his car hit the divider after losing control. We are checking the CCTV footage and looking at other angles too,” Haridwar Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh had said.

Meanwhile, Dhami said that Pant’s condition is much better now and his family members are satisfied with the medical treatment.

“His condition has improved a lot in the last two days. He is improving rapidly. BCCI officials are in constant touch with him and hospital authorities. The doctors told me that there will be further improvement in his condition in the next 1-2 days. I have also talked to his mother. They are satisfied with the treatment. We hope that he will recover soon,” the chief minister said.

The 25-year-old cricketer, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi, had a narrow escape when the Mercedes Coupe he was driving crashed into a road divider near Roorkee and caught fire around 5.20 am on Friday.

According to police, Pant was able to escape through the broken windscreen of his car, a Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe. After being admitted to Saksham, a private hospital in Roorkee, he was shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant has two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. Doctors said that he also hurt his right wrist, ankle and toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

On Saturday morning, actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor reached Max Hospital and met his mother.

A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) also visited the hospital. The DDCA officials said that they have talked to the doctors and if needed they will consider shifting Pant to Delhi, Mumbai or even a foreign country for treatment.