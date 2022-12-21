After cities’ sherpas meet in Feb, G20 mayoral summit likely in July

Mayors from selected cities of G20 countries are likely to meet in Ahmedabad in July to chart a road map for urban development as part of India’s year-long presidency of the group, according to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA) officials.

The Urban-20 — or U20 — platform for cities of G20 was kicked off on Monday in Ahmedabad, which was selected as the host city this time. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the logo, website and social media handles of U20.

On Tuesday, MoHUA joint secretary and U20 coordinator Kunal Kumar highlighted the importance of the initiatives being planned under U20. “In the next two decades, India is likely to add more people to its cities than the entire population of the United States,” he told The Indian Express. “It is important that we lead the discussion when it comes to the future of cities.”

The first meeting of the cities’ sherpas, who are officials from the selected cities, will be held in Ahmedabad on February 9 and 10, with the priority areas being “encouraging environmentally responsive behaviour, ensuring water security, accelerating climate finance, leveraging ‘local’ potential and identity, reinventing urban governance and planning frameworks and catalysing digital urban futures”, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

After that meeting, a U20 communique to be approved by mayors from the G20 countries would be drafted. Kumar said the mayoral summit is likely to be held in July 2023. Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are among the cities selected.

The U20 initiative started in 2018 with Buenos Aires as the host, followed by Tokyo, Riyadh, Milan and Rome, and Jakarta in the following years.

The ministry stated, “U20, one of the engagement groups of G20, provides a platform for cities from G20 countries to facilitate discussions on various important issues of urban development, including climate change, social inclusion, sustainable mobility, affordable housing, and financing of urban infrastructure and propose collective solutions. Bearing in mind the importance of cities as growth centres of development, the U20 strives to enhance the profile of cities on the global stage.”

Advertisement

It said the U20 communique would be presented by the Ahmedabad Mayor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his representative.