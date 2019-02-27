After Centre’s assurance, SC declines further orders on alleged harassment of Kashmiris

The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to pass any further order on a plea on the alleged targeting of Kashmiris post-Pulwama terror attack after taking note of the Centre’s statement that no fresh case of violence against them has been reported since February 22.

On Wednesday, Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted that no attacks have been reported against Kashmiris after the February 22 order by the apex court, directing chief secretaries and DGPs of states and Union Territories to ensure “prompt” action to prevent any incidents of violence or intimidation and social boycott of Kashmiris and other minority communities in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The petition by advocate Tariq Adeeb said that “immediately after the (Pulwama) attack, mobs and vigilante groups engaged in vitriolic hate speech and began attacking and threatening Muslims and Kashmiris throughout the country” and referred to some of these alleged instances. The plea alleged that the Centre and states have not been effective in curbing this and sought the court’s intervention.

At least 10 Kashmiri students were booked and 24 others suspended or rusticated from colleges across the country over “anti-national” social media posts. Several Kashmiri students, especially in Uttarakhand and Haryana, had to pack up and leave following cases of assault and violence.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans after an IED-laden Scorpio SUV rammed into a bus carrying the security personnel, escalated tension not only in the state but also across the country. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attacks.