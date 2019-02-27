Toggle Menu
After Centre’s assurance, SC declines further orders on alleged harassment of Kashmirishttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/after-centres-assurance-sc-declines-further-orders-on-alleged-harassment-of-kashmiris-5602720/

After Centre’s assurance, SC declines further orders on alleged harassment of Kashmiris

On Wednesday, Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted that no attacks have been reported against Kashmiri's after the February 22 order by the Supreme Court to prevent incidents of violence against them post-Pulawama attacks.

Pulwama attack, Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir terror attack, Kashmiri students, Kashmiri students protection, Supreme Court order, India news, Indian Express
The petition by advocate Tariq Adeeb said that “immediately after the (Pulwama) attack, mobs and vigilante groups engaged in vitriolic hate speech and began attacking and threatening Muslims and Kashmiris throughout the country”. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to pass any further order on a plea on the alleged targeting of Kashmiris post-Pulwama terror attack after taking note of the Centre’s statement that no fresh case of violence against them has been reported since February 22.

On Wednesday, Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted that no attacks have been reported against Kashmiris after the February 22 order by the apex court, directing chief secretaries and DGPs of states and Union Territories to ensure “prompt” action to prevent any incidents of violence or intimidation and social boycott of Kashmiris and other minority communities in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The petition by advocate Tariq Adeeb said that “immediately after the (Pulwama) attack, mobs and vigilante groups engaged in vitriolic hate speech and began attacking and threatening Muslims and Kashmiris throughout the country” and referred to some of these alleged instances. The plea alleged that the Centre and states have not been effective in curbing this and sought the court’s intervention.

At least 10 Kashmiri students were booked and 24 others suspended or rusticated from colleges across the country over “anti-national” social media posts. Several Kashmiri students, especially in Uttarakhand and Haryana, had to pack up and leave following cases of assault and violence.

Advertising

The attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans after an IED-laden Scorpio SUV rammed into a bus carrying the security personnel, escalated tension not only in the state but also across the country. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan violates Indian airspace in Rajouri, security tightened across Jammu Kashmir: Report
2 Two JMB operatives held in West Bengal, explosive materials seized
3 IAF Mi-17 chopper crashes in Budgam area of Jammu & Kashmir, two dead