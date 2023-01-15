scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

After CBI raids on FCI, Goyal warns of ‘strictest’ action against corruption

Goyal chose the occasion of the 59th Foundation Day of the FCI to deliver the strong message and asked senior officials to not "spare" anyone involved in corrupt practices.

Addressing the officials via videoconferencing, the minister said, "It is the responsibility of all of us to take strictest action against any person or institution who indulges in corruption."
Hinting at the recent CBI raids on officials of Food Corporation of India (FCI), Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said if any person or institution indulges in corruption, “strictest” action will be taken against them.

Goyal chose the occasion of the 59th Foundation Day of the FCI to deliver the strong message and asked senior officials to not “spare” anyone involved in corrupt practices.

Addressing the officials via videoconferencing, the minister said, “It is the responsibility of all of us to take strictest action against any person or institution who indulges in corruption.”

Goyal’s remarks assume significance in view of the recent CBI crackdown on alleged corruption in the FCI, following the arrest of a deputy general manager-rank FCI officer and the owner of a private firm from Chandigarh for allegedly accepting and giving a bribe of Rs 50,000. The agency on Wednesday conducted searches at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and recovered Rs 80 lakh from the premises. On Friday, the CBI searched 19 more locations, made another arrest and recovered an additional Rs 23 lakh as part of its investigation into the “corrupt syndicate” of FCI officials, rice mill owners and grain merchants, said officials.

Describing the recent developments in the FCI as a “wake-up call”, Goyal said, “We cannot tolerate any corrupt person in the FCI. We have to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.” “Whatever has happened recently, it has put a big question mark on the institution of FCI,” he said.

The minister said the “transformation” of the FCI should be done on a fast-track mode so that the organisation can continue to help the poor and the farmers of the country.

He asked Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra to monitor the transformation of FCI and Central Warehousing Corporation every week and to update him on the status on a fortnightly basis. Strict action has to be taken against the officers who do not cooperate or delay the transformation process, he said.

He also directed the Food Secretary to institutionalise a mechanism whereby whistle-blowers are rewarded and urged all officers and employees of FCI to report any incident of corruption.

The event was also attended by Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena and other senior officials.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 01:13 IST
