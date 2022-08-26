After CBI raids mall in Gurgaon, company building it denies links with Tejashwi Yadav

Two days after Tejashwi Yadav denied charges of being linked to an under-construction mall in Gurgaon that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided on Wednesday, the company constructing the mall, too, dismissed having any links with the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

The CBI had raided the Urban Cube Mall at Sector 17 in Gurgaon in connection with its probe into the “land-for-jobs” case that it is investigating against former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav and his family.

On Friday, the company constructing the mall, Whiteland Corporations, said that the CBI’s claims of the mall being connected to Yadav, as reported in the media, was “false portrayal” and suggested that some “vested interests” were behind maligning the company’s reputation.

“A certain section of the media have reported news involving the name of Whiteland Corporation in the ‘Land for Jobs’ scam, where the Company has been accused of being beneficiary in political money. This is prima facie, and seemingly with malicious intent to damage the Company’s reputation and business. Whiteland Corporation is known to always ensure the highest level of all compliances, integrity and work ethics. It appears that some vested interests are behind this entire unfortunate conspiracy and false portrayal,” a statement released by Whiteland Corporation read.

“All the assets of the company have been lawfully acquired with only the legitimate sources of the company and are regularly audited as per the protocol. Whiteland Corporation Pvt Ltd is a growling Company with a stupendous track record of the management. We hope this matter is thoroughly investigated and only the correct information is circulated,” it added.

On Wednesday, Tejashwi had said, “I am appalled at some media coverage attributing a Gurgaon mall ownership to me. I am also dismayed at the homework of the CBI, which has been conducting raids there.” He even claimed that he had “learnt that the mall was inaugurated by a BJP MP”.

The CBI had raided over 25 locations on Wednesday, including premises associated with four RJD leaders across Delhi, Gurgaon, Patna and Madhubani, even as the Bihar Assembly was going through a trust vote which RJD-JDU combine eventually won.

“As a law-abiding Company, we not only have full faith in the judiciary but also we would request the authorities to unearth the matter in complete detail. We are fully co-operating with investigative authorities in every manner and are available for any kind of investigation at any time. All relevant details of the company have been provided without any delay from our side,” the company statement read.

The statement further added: “It is surprising to see that some daily nationals of repute have published false information about the Company’s project launch event being stalled. However, the event was a success on the given date (24.08.2022) as per the schedule. It is also to be noted that the official works was also resumed post the brief search conducted by the CBI in the office premises and construction site of Urban Cubes 71.”