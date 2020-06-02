scorecardresearch
After Cabinet colleague tests positive, Uttarakhand CM and ministers in home quarantine

Sources said the chief minister’s office in the Secretariat has been sanitised and sealed.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Dehradun | Published: June 2, 2020 10:25:49 am
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and 3 other ministers who were part of a meeting attended by Cabinet colleague Satpal Maharaj went into home quarantine on Monday.

Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, who tested positive on Sunday, attended the meeting in the Secretariat on Friday in which 20 people were present, including Urban Development and Housing minister Madan Kaushik, Forest and Wildlife minister Harak Singh Rawat, Agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal and bureaucrats.

Sources said the chief minister’s office in the Secretariat has been sanitised and sealed. Dehradun district administration has sought a risk-analysis report of the 20 persons from the health department. Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik, in a video message, said that according to the guidelines of the district administration, letters have been sent to all the ministers stating that they and the CM are low-risk contacts. “But as a precaution, we will stay in home quarantine for a few days and will work from home,” he said.

