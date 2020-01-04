After CAA, govt’s next move on deporting Rohingya: Jitendra Singh

“We have a sizeable population of Rohingya here…What will be the plan of their deportation, the Centre is concerned about it,” Singh said. “We have a sizeable population of Rohingya here…What will be the plan of their deportation, the Centre is concerned about it,” Singh said.

After getting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) passed in Parliament, the government’s next move would be regarding the deportation of Rohingya refugees, Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

The Rohingya are Muslim refugees from Myanmar who have accused the regime there of mass murder, rape and arson. Thousands of Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, and some have also come to India.

Singh, speaking at the first capacity building programme for officials of the Jammu and Kashmir government on Central Financial Rules, 2017 and E-procurement on Friday in Jammu, said, “We have a sizeable population of Rohingya here…What will be the plan of their deportation, the Centre is concerned about it… Lists will be made and if needed, their biometric certificates will also be taken, because the CAA does not give any leverage to Rohangiya… They do not belong to any of those three countries and those six minorities,” referring to the six non-Muslim minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan covered under CAA. He added, “They would not be able to secure citizenship by any means.”

The minister said that it was for “analysts and researchers” to find out how the Rohingya reached Jammu from Myanmar.

