After BSP move, SP set to go it alone for 2022 UP elections

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to go it alone in the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, with sources in the party saying that the party leadership is in no mood to wait for Mayawati after she blamed a split in Yadav votes for the alliance’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

At a closed-door meeting with party workers last week, SP president Akhilesh Yadav asked them to prepare for the upcoming Assembly bypolls and to ensure that the SP forms the government in the state in 2022.

Asked about Akhilesh’s remark, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told The Indian Express, “The party president has asked the workers to prepare for the 2022 elections, to work on the ground and visit door-to-door. We are preparing to form the government of SP. It will contest on all the Assembly seats.”

On June 4, Mayawati declared in a statement that her party will fight the bypolls alone. She had then said she can work with the SP in future if Akhilesh “fulfils his political duties” and added that the decision was not a “permanent break” with the SP.

Mayawati had also said that the SP’s support base — the Yadav community — could not remain with the party because of “some unknown displeasure”.

An SP leader said, “When the alliance has broken once, it is meaningless to speculate about the future. Everything cannot happen as per her (Mayawati) decision. The BSP has broken the alliance without consulting the SP. Results were comparatively better for the BSP, as it won 10 Lok Sabha seats while the SP won five.” The BSP and SP had contested 38 and 37 seats, respectively. “The alliance was forged in the Lok sabha elections because the SP had accepted that it was not in race for the PM’s post. Hence, Akhilesh had made compromises in seat distribution too. SP contested on urban seats where it has always been weak. But this cannot be repeated.”

He added, “We will contest separately. Because we have no moral pressure of alliance anymore.”

Another SP leader said, “The BSP has discredited itself by saying that Yadavs did not vote for the alliance. After such allegations, the Yadav community will not like to go with the BSP. Dalits are feeling that the SP regarded them in the Lok Sabha polls and gave more seats to BSP.”