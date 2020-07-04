After BSF, CRPF ready to recruit transgenders

Members of CRPF take part during India’s Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi 26-01-2018 Members of CRPF take part during India’s Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi 26-01-2018

Two days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the paramilitary forces for their views on recruitment of transgender people as officers in their ranks, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has said it is ready make its force “compatible” to the new recruits.

In its reply to MHA about its views, the CRPF has stated, “We fully value the spirit of the order of Hon’ble Supreme Court. CRPF already has a gender-neutral work environment. In view of impending policy guidelines of MHA, we shall make it further compatible as per the need.”

The CRPF communication refers to the April 15, 2014 judgment of the Supreme Court declaring transgender people as the Third Gender. Following this, Parliament passed the The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in 2019.

The CRPF is the second force, among the five asked for their views, which has given a positive response to MHA’s question. Earlier, the BSF had sent a similar reply to MHA, saying that it is ready to make necessary changes in the force and suggested amendments to recruitment rules for helping transgender people to join the force at Assistant Commandant-level.

Sources said other forces are also likely to give a positive response.

“In almost all the forces the consensus is that transgender people must get equal opportunity,” an MHA official said. “The ITBP and SSB are also going to send a positive response. The suggestions are being sought largely to understand how this should be implemented. In that sense, their reply can be varied, but none of the forces are unwilling to do this.”

In a letter sent over a month ago, the MHA had asked personnel departments of CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF and ITBP for their views on the matter. Two weeks ago, sources said, the BSF sent its reply saying that it welcomes such a move.

In a fresh letter sent to rest of the forces on Wednesday, the MHA had said: “The undersigned is directed to… say that the comments for incorporating the issues on transgender as third gender along with Male/Female in the rules of CAPF (AC) Examination 2020 is yet to be received from CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF.”

The letter signed by Under Secretary, MHA, S Muthu Kumar deals with recruitment of Assistant Commandant – the entry level for officers. Sources said these recruitment would be made in the general cadre, meaning they would get to operate in combat roles and will eventually rise to command formations at the border and in law and order duties.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.