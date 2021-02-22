After brother, key accused in Kasganj constable murder killed in encounter

A .9mm pistol of SI Ashok, a .315 bore pistol and cartridges have been recovered from Moti. The body has been sent for postmortem.

More than 10 days after his brother was killed in an encounter, the main accused in the murder case of a constable in Kasganj was gunned down by a police team during a search operation early on Sunday.

Constable Devendra Singh and sub-inspector Ashok Kumar were taken hostage at Nagla Dheemar village in the district where they had gone to serve a court notice to the liquor mafia on February 9. Devendra was allegedly beaten to death in captivity while Ashok suffered serious injuries.

The main accused in the case, Moti Singh, had 11 police cases against him and a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. His brother Elkar Singh was killed in an encounter on February 10.

“Today, during the search of the wanted accused, a police party had an encounter. In the encounter, Moti suffered injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead. On January 9, he along with others had attacked our SI Ashok Kumar, who is still under treatment. Our colleague constable Devendra was martyred in the attack,” said Kasganj SP Manoj Kumar Sonkar, adding that a team comprising several police stations and Special Operations Group (SOF) were involved in the operation.

According to a Kasganj police statement, the team received information that Moti and his accomplices were hiding in the jungle near Kali river on Kartal Road. “When the police team reached near the spot around 2.30 am, the criminals fired at it with an intention to kill. In retaliatory firing, Moti suffered a bullet injury while others managed to escape. Moti was soon rushed to Sidhpura PHC (Primary Health Care) and was referred to the district hospital where he was declared dead,” read the statement.

A .9mm pistol of SI Ashok, a .315 bore pistol and cartridges have been recovered from Moti. The body has been sent for postmortem.

On February 9, Devendra and Ashok were ambushed at Nagla Dheemar village and held captive allegedly by Moti, Elkar and others. The constable was allegedly thrashed to death while Ashok was left for dead.

The duo had gone there to paste a court proclamation order at the house of a man with a criminal record. Moti was allegedly involved in manufacturing of illicit liquor.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a Rs 50-lakh compensation for the family of Devendra and a government job for a family member. He had ordered strict action against the accused, asking the police to invoke the stringent National Security Act.