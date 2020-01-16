After book, beer bars named after Shivaji in eye of storm

“Naming beer bars after Shivaji is an insult to the great king. And Thackeray should immediately act,” Mungantiwar said. (Express file) “Naming beer bars after Shivaji is an insult to the great king. And Thackeray should immediately act,” Mungantiwar said. (Express file)

FOLLOWING A row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi being compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji in a book written by a BJP leader, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking all beer bars named after Shivaji to change their names.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a great king. He is worshipped and highly revered across Maharashtra, India and the world. How can you allow beer bars to be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji?” Mungantiwar told mediapersons.

Over the years, while several educational institutions, airport and other establishments have been named after Shivaji after nod from the successive state governments, there are certain commercial establishments that have adopted the warrior king’s name without the consent of the government.

“Naming beer bars after Shivaji is an insult to the great king. And Thackeray should immediately act,” Mungantiwar said.

He also urged the government to ban the book Aaj Ke Shivaji, Narendra Modi, written by Delhi BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, comparing PM to Shivaji. In his letter, Mungantiwar said, “The book has been already withdrawn by the author. But the government should ensure it is not allowed (to be sold) anywhere.”

