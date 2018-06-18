After blanket ban on tourist vehicles entering town, traffic regulation enforced in Nainital to control heavy inflow

Harish Chandra Sati, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nainital, said, “We now stop the vehicles along the three entry routes to Nainital, and release 10-20 vehicles at one time, so that traffic can move smoothly across Nainital.” (Representational Image) Harish Chandra Sati, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nainital, said, “We now stop the vehicles along the three entry routes to Nainital, and release 10-20 vehicles at one time, so that traffic can move smoothly across Nainital.” (Representational Image)

Over a week after declaring Nainital “houseful” for tourists and disallowing tourist vehicles into the town due to lack of parking facilities in the hill station, the Nainital administration has now begun regulating the traffic entering the town.

About a week back, when the boards stating “Nainital Houseful” were put up at the entry points to the town, the hotels witnessed a sudden cancellation of bookings. “Few days back Nainital had stopped witnessing any tourist footfall,” Dinesh Sah, president of the Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association said.

Since all tourism-based businesses were being hit by the town administration’s decision to disallow any tourist vehicle from entering the town, the business associations in the town decided to declare an “indefinite shut-down” of all businesses in Nainital until the administration allowed entry to tourist vehicles, Sah said.

After a meeting between the business associations and the local administration on June 14, the hill station has now begun to allow tourists into the town but the traffic is being regulated at three routes – the Nainital-Kaladhungi route, the Nainital-Haldwani route, and the Nainital-Bhowali route – leading to two-three hours of traffic jam.

Harish Chandra Sati, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nainital, said, “We now stop the vehicles along the three entry routes to Nainital, and release 10-20 vehicles at one time, so that traffic can move smoothly across Nainital.”

Nainital currently has upto five parking spots that allow parking of upto 2,000 vehicles, Sati said. The parking spaces at hotels provide an additional parking to upto 1,500 vehicles, Alok Sah, a member of the town’s hotel association said.

Sati said that two new parking spaces are being planned in the town, but it would take “a few years” for the spaces to be built. However, with upto 4,000 vehicles entering the town everyday during the peak tourist season, and the number escalating to 6,000 vehicles on weekends, heavy traffic and hours of jam is affecting the locals, and the tourists alike.

Nainital District Magistrate V K Suman said, “To regulate the traffic we have provided shuttle services for tourists at Kathgodam (33 kilometres from Nainital), and at Rusi Bend (10 km from Nainital). Tourists can park their cars at Kathgodam, or at Rusi Bend, and can use the shuttle services to travel to the town.”

In Mussoorie, the situation is no different. Saturday and Sunday in the hill town witnessed traffic jams where vehicles were stranded for upto three hours. For a town that has a parking space for upto 3,000 vehicles, Sunday witnessed upto 6,500 vehicles entering the town.

Mussoorie Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Minakshi Patwal said, “Parking space for vehicles is a major issue at Mussoorie. We have been trying to regulate the traffic as much as possible, for instance, the tankers that supply water to the hotels now move only in the night so that some traffic congestion can be avoided. Even then, during weekends there is a minimum of two hours of traffic jam.”

Mussoorie-based Sandeep Sahni, president of the Uttarakhand Hotel and Restaurant Association, said, “Traffic congestion has earned Uttarakhand a bad name, so the high spending tourists have started avoiding Uttarakhand hill stations. Only budget tourists visit the state’s hill stations now.”

