After BJP win at Sangli, Jalgaon: Be cautious in celebrations advises Sena

Shiv Sena cautions BJP after Sangli, Jalgaon election victory.

The Shiv Sena on Monday asked the BJP to be cautious while celebrating its victory in Sangli and Jalgaon civic bodies stating that it is not an indicator of BJP’s win in the 2019 polls.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the BJP won the civic polls in Sangli and Jalgaon despite anger and disappointment in the government. “If it is the beginning of the BJP’s victory in 2019, then what should be said about what happened in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypoll?” said the editorial, adding that the BJP had to struggle to win the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll.

In May, bypolls to the Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituencies were held and the seats were won by the BJP and the NCP, respectively.

Last week, the BJP won the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad and Jalgaon municipal corporation polls. The party defeated the Congress-NCP alliance in Sangli and it defeated its ally Shiv Sena in Jalgaon.

“In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress leader and CM Mamata Banerjee is winning one election after another and BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to stay put in Kolkata to defeat her. Others can also have such determination. The elections are being won by Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been convicted in a corruption case, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, considered a role model of honesty, has been facing setbacks,” the

Sena said.

It asked BJP leader and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil to be cautious about the victories in the two civic bodies. After the results were announced, Patil had taunted at Opposition parties saying how come they were not blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “It seems Patil has forgotten that the BJP was the one to allege tampering of EVMs 10 years ago,” it added.

Sena further said that many leaders from the Congress and the NCP had joined the BJP before the elections. The BJP had blamed the leaders for poor infrastructure in cities, but they joined the BJP and won the polls, it said. The Sena said Sambhaji Bhide, a right-wing activist based in Sangli, who was also allegedly accused by the Dalits of instigating violence in Bhima Koregaon, also helped the BJP win. “This is not a sign of healthy politics,” it said.

