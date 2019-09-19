After BJP objects, MP govt to separate kiosks for chicken, milk

Following objections from the opposition BJP to the sale of chicken and cow milk under one roof, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to sell the commodities from separate kiosks.

Advertising

“Chicken and cow milk are already being sold from different parlours and their owners are different. Since they want it to be further away, we will do so. It is not such a sensitive issue as it is being made out to be,’’ Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav told The Indian Express.

The two commodities are being sold from a joint kiosk set up near Madhya Pradesh Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation (MPLPDC) in Bhopal. The corporation was made a marketing agency to provide ready market and better price to Kadaknath chicken, a protein-rich breed, which some people believe is also an aphrodisiac, produced by women’s cooperatives in tribal-dominated Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.

The first kiosk was set up on pilot basis in Bhopal nearly two months ago. While the chicken is dressed and marinated in Mandideep, an industrial estate near Bhopal, it is kept in a different deep freezer in the solitary parlour. Cow milk procured from bull mother farm that functions under the MPLPDC is sold from the adjacent parlour, which has a separate door and a separate vendor.

Advertising

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma had objected to this in a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, saying that selling the two together hurts religious sentiments. He said he hoped the government would start selling the two from separate parlours before Navratri.

Sources in the animal husbandry department told The Indian Express that the two parlours will now be separated. Formal orders will be issued soon, an officer said.