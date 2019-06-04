After BJP barbs, Kamal Nath calls meet to take stock of power situation

Claiming that Madhya Pradesh is a power surplus state, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday expressed unhappiness over reports of electricity failures and undeclared cuts across the state.

The CM has called a meeting of senior officers of electricity companies on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

With maximum temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius in several cities and towns of the state, power outages have become common, with the Opposition BJP accusing the Congress government of incompetence in handling the matter.

The BJP has organised protests against power failures in places like Mandsaur. On Monday, poet Rahat Indori expressed his frustration over power failure by posting a message on Twitter. “Power failures have become common these days. Even today, there is no power for last three hours. It’s summer and Ramzan. Nobody is answering phones. Please help,” he tweeted, tagging the office of the chief minister. It was retweeted and liked by many, forcing the government to take notice.

Nath on Monday ordered officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to homes and 10-hour supply for agriculture work. “Having power cuts when the state is power surplus is a serious matter,” the CM said, ordering that officials responsible for it should be punished. “Power cuts without any valid reason will not be tolerated,” he said.

Nath also ordered the mechanism to listen to complaints should be improved so that people could be provided relief at the earliest.

During campaign for the general elections, the BJP had exploited the power failure issue to the hilt, reminding voters the Congress government has been in office for only few months but it’s taking people back to days when cuts were common, referring to the Congress regime before 2003.