General Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief

General Manoj Mukund Naravane will serve as Army Chief till April 2022, when he turns 62 General Manoj Mukund Naravane will serve as Army Chief till April 2022, when he turns 62

General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took charge as the Chief of Army Staff, succeeding General Bipin Rawat.

The government has stuck to the seniority principle in appointing Lt. Gen. Naravane as the next chief as he is the senior-most officer in the Army after Gen. Rawat. He will serve till April 2022, when he turns 62.

Gen. Naravane had taken charge as the Vice Chief on September 1; before that, he headed the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

In his nearly four decades in the Army, Lt Gen Naravane has worked in key appointments in active counterinsurgency environments, both in the Northeast and in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Army. He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation PAWAN in 1987.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal during his career. He was also the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland. He also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Naravane was commissioned into the 7th Battalion of The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980. Hailing from Pune, his father, Mukund Naravane, had retired from the Indian Air Force, and his mother, Sudha Naravane, was a writer and news broadcaster with All Indian Radio in Pune. She died last year.

Bipin Rawat, who retired on Tuesday as the Army chief, is set to take over as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd