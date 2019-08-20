After Bhupinder Hooda assertion, Haryana Congress chief says none above party

A day after former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda showed signs of rebellion, intensifying speculation that he could leave the Congress ahead of Assembly elections in the state, state Congress president Ashok Tanwar on Monday hit back and said Hooda’s actions fall in the realm of “indiscipline” and that no one, howsoever tall a leader, is above the party.

Tanwar and Hooda have been at loggerheads for long, and at the heart of the latter’s unhappiness is the Congress high command’s reluctance to replace Tanwar with a person of his choice as the state unit chief.

Hooda is also seen as seeking complete autonomy in selection of candidates for the Assembly elections, which are just months away.

Tanwar on Monday told The Indian Express: “The way some announcements were made there (at Hooda’s Rohtak rally on Sunday), and the kind of things which were said there…I can only say that whosoever it may be, howsoever big he or she might be, nobody is above the party.”

At the rally, Hooda virtually declared himself the CM candidate for Haryana, with or without the party’s support, and announced that there will be four deputy CMs, including one from the backward classes, a Dalit and a Brahmin. He also criticised the Congress leadership for not supporting the Central government’s decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and said the party has “lost its way”, and is no longer the Congress of yore.

Tanwar said, “People must think 100 times before saying such things from a public platform. There are certain things which amount to indiscipline. I will bring this to the notice of the leadership.”

Tanwar, who was in Sirsa on Monday, addressing the Congress’s “booth samrat” programme to strengthen the party’s organisation structure at the grassroots, told the media on the sidelines of the event, “Indiscipline has been going on for long. It is time to put an end to it. I do not think the party high command tolerates such challenges or pressure tactics.”

On Hooda’s remarks that the party is not the same, Tanwar said, “The Congress is the same as it always was. It is the same Congress that had given so much to everyone; the same Congress that kept people as Chief Minister for 10 years.”

Explained History not with Hooda It may not be a cakewalk for Bhupinder Singh Hooda if he quits the Congress. In the past, leaders such as Devi Lal, Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal had quit Congress and formed their own parties, but except Devi Lal, who successfully formed Lok Dal (now called Indian National Lok Dal), parties of the others failed to make any substantial mark in Haryana politics.

He said Hooda will have to explain his remarks that the Congress has lost its way. “He has said that the Congress is no longer the old Congress. What does he mean? That needs to be explained to the top leadership,” he said.

Many Haryana Congress leaders believe Hooda could be on his way out. “He may want to leave now. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have gone so far…he has even announced four deputy chief ministers,” a senior party leader said.

With Assembly polls round the corner, Hooda’s open rebellion has posed a challenge to Sonia Gandhi, who is back as Congress president. The Congress, party leaders admitted, now finds itself between a rock and a hard place. “Hooda, no doubt, has considerable clout among the Jats. He brings to the table a major chunk of Jat votes. But giving the party’s reins to him would once again help the BJP rally the non-Jats,” a member of the Congress Working Committee said. “Hooda’s patience, I understand, is also wearing thin. So it is a tough situation,” the party leader added.