After Bengal, Kerala govt puts NPR on hold

THE CPI(M)-LED government in Kerala on Friday ordered a “stay (on) all the activities connected with the updation of National Population Register (NPR) in the state forthwith”.

Earlier this week, the TMC government in West Bengal had put on hold the NPR updation process amid fears that it was the “first step” to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Citing similar fears, the order in Kerala, issued by the General Administration Department, said the decision was taken “considering the apprehension among the general public about the conduct of National Population Register-related activities lead(ing) to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act.’’

An official communication from the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state had always extended full support and cooperation for the Census exercise. “The government is duty-bound to continue its cooperation for the conduct of the Census as that exercise in an inevitable one. The decision to stay the NPR-related activities in the state was taken against the backdrop of the factors that the issue is before the Supreme Court and the amended citizenship Act has deviated from the Constitutional values,’’ it said.

Vijayan, as also his party, has made it clear that he is against the new citizenship law and the proposed pan-India NRC exercise.

The NPR updation is to be done across India (except Assam) from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, along with the next Census enumeration.

Last month, the Kerala government had issued an order regarding the preliminary arrangements and appointment of Census officers. Accordingly, the first phase of Census operations, which includes house listing, house census and updation of NPR, was slated to take place in April-May next year.

