After banning Chinese apps, India raises Hong Kong at UN

For the first time since the Hong Kong protests broke out last year, India on Wednesday spoke out at the United Nations Human Rights Council and said the relevant parties should address the issues “properly, seriously and objectively”. This is being seen as a retaliatory step in terms of reputational cost to Beijing, after India inflicted economic cost to Beijing by banning Chinese mobile apps.

The statement was delivered by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Rajiv Kumar Chander, at the 44th session of the Human Rights Council being held between 30 June-21 July in Geneva.

“Given the large Indian community that makes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China its home, India has been keeping a close watch on recent developments,” Chander said, reading out from a prepared statement.

“We have heard several statements expressing concern on these developments. We hope the relevant parties will take into account these views and address them properly, seriously and objectively,” Chander said, while making a statement during ‘Presentation of annual report and oral update on Covid-19 by the High Commissioner under Agenda 2.

