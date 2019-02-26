Toggle Menu
After Balakot strike, Pakistan drone shot down near Gujarat border

On hearing a loud sound around 6 am, villagers went to the spot and found the debris of the UAV, the sources said.

Debris of the UAV was seen near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch

A Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was on Tuesday shot down near the International Border in Kutch district of Gujarat, police sources said. Debris of the UAV was seen near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch, they said.

Asked if a Pakistani UAV had been shot down by the Indian armed forces, a police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Such an incident has happened, we are investigating the matter.” The official, however, refused to elaborate further.

Earlier, government sources said that in a pre-dawn strike, combat jets of Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side, 12 days after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the dastardly Pulwama attack in Kashmir.

They said the IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets pounded the terror camps in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in the well-planned strike destroying Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the operation

