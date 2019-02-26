Balakot surgical strike: Amit Shah says New India will not spare acts of terror

Hours after India conducted a surgical strike in Balakot, BJP chief Amit Shah Tuesday said the “strong action shows the resolve of New India.” Congratulating the armed forces, Shah on Twitter wrote, “Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons..” He also added that Indian Air Force’s strike today shows that “India is safe and secure under the strong & decisive leadership of PM Modi.”

Advertising

India early Tuesday morning carried out a “non-military, preemptive action” against a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The strike was conducted after the government received credible information about “another suicide terror attack” by JeM in various parts of the country. The JeM claimed the responsibility for the Pulwama attack in Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF officers.

Reacting to the strike, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav lauded both the political leadership as well as the forces for the operation. “Every Indian who had d (the) pain n (and) anguish of d (the) martyrdom of our forces is greatly relieved and delighted this morning. Salute to d (the) Air Force for a meticulous operation. Our forces r (are) world class anyway. It is d political will of our PM n (and) team that made all d (the) difference,” he tweeted.

Ruling party @BJP4India will not be boisterous about the strike. Sources say it was not a revenge act against Pulwama terror attacking but a step to secure India’s sovereignty @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 26, 2019

According to sources, BJP spokespersons have been briefed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to not be “boisterous” about the strike. According to them, the strike was not a revenge act against Pulwama terror attacking but a step to secure India’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has also called for an all-party meeting this evening

Read | IAF strikes JeM camp in Balakot: Full text of India’s statement

The Opposition leaders also congratulated the armed forces. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party leader Shashi Tharoor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted congratulating the armed forces for striking terror camps

Advertising

Pakistan, on the other hand, called it an “act of aggression” and said Islamabad has a “right to respond and self-defence.”