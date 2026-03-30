After B28, Railways plans ‘B35 bullet train’ for high speed corridor: All about the upgrade

B35 bullet train plan is being explored by Indian Railways as the next upgrade after B28, aiming to enhance speed, capacity and efficiency on high-speed corridors. (Image generated using AI)

Bullet train project in India: The Ministry of Railways plans to manufacture the B35 bullet train following the development of the B28 train. The B28 train is the Bharat made Bullet trainset. The manufacturing of B28 bullet trainset is currently underway at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex.

The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.

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The meaning behind B28 and B35 bullet trains

According to the Railways, the B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset) indicates a design speed of 280 kmph, while its operational speed will be 250 kmph. The national transporter aims to roll out the first train by August 2027.