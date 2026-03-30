After B28, Railways plans ‘B35 bullet train’ for high speed corridor: All about the upgrade

Bullet train project in India: The Ministry of Railways plans to manufacture the B35 bullet train following the development of the B28 train. The B28 train is the Bharat made Bullet trainset. The manufacturing of B28 bullet trainset is currently underway at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex.
The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.
According to the Railways, the B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset) indicates a design speed of 280 kmph, while its operational speed will be 250 kmph. The national transporter aims to roll out the first train by August 2027.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Bullet train is a very ambitious project. We face certain challenges in obtaining the rolling stock from Japan. We are manufacturing the B28 right here in India. This signifies that it has been designed to operate at a speed of 280 kmph. In the initial phase, however, it will run at 250 kmph. We need to conduct the first commercial run in Surat in August 2027.”
It further stated that the tender for the signalling system – ETCS Level 2, designed to operate at speeds of 250 to 280 kmph, has been awarded.
“In this regard, the signalling system – specifically ETCS Level 2 – which is designed to operate at speeds of 250 to 280 kmph, has already had its tender awarded. We are currently in the process of installing it,” the Ministry said.
On the other hand, ‘B35’ refers to a Bharat-made bullet trainset with a design speed of 350 kmph and an operational speed of 320 kmph. “First, we will undertake the B28 project, followed by the B-35. The B35 will have a maximum speed of 350, with an operating speed of 320.
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Work on this is currently underway. Wherever we have received technology transfers from Japan, we are adapting and manufacturing them indigenously,” it said.
Commenting on the development of seven new bullet train corridors, the Ministry stated: “In the current budget, sanctions have been granted for a network spanning 4,000 km. We anticipate being able to complete the construction of this infrastructure ahead of schedule.
It is our firm belief that Indian-manufactured rolling stock will be deployed across all these new routes. In this context, the Ministry of Railways is working very earnestly in collaboration with its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The entire system is being developed from scratch.”
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More