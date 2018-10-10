After audio clips of ‘plot’ to target TMC, Mukul Roy says phone tapped

Mukul Roy Mukul Roy

Days after two audio clips of his purported conversation with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were circulated on social media, BJP leader Mukul Roy said on Tuesday that he had filed a case in the Delhi High Court alleging that his phone was being tapped. “I have filed a case stating that my phone is being tapped… Let the administration and police answer the court,” he told The Indian Express.

“My phone is being tapped by the Kolkata Police. I am aware that some audio clip is doing the rounds. My rights and privacy are being breached,” said Roy. Asked if the audio clips were authentic, Roy said, “First let them (police) say why they are tapping my phone. Then I will talk about the conversation.”

Vijayvargiya, who is the party in-charge for West Bengal, however, claimed that the audio clips were fake. “It’s a bogus recording. They have created this just to defame BJP leaders. They are trying to put pressure to frame us, and some police officials are also involved in this,” he alleged.

In the first audio clip, which started doing the rounds of social media about a week back, Roy purportedly asks Vijayvargiya to talk to BJP president Amit Shah and get CBI to keep a watch on “four IPS officers” and “scare” them.

“Jo char IPS hain, unpe CBI ko thoda nazar dalna hoga. Isme agar ek baar dhyan denge, toh yeh IPS log dar jayenge (CBI should keep a watch on these four IPS officers. If we focus on this, these IPS officers will get scared),” Roy purportedly tells Vijayvargiya.

Some IPS officers who are part of a special task force set up to probe the Sarada chit fund case have been on the CBI’s radar and were earlier called for questioning. In the purported conversation, Roy also says that he will send the names of two officers for being posted in the income tax department as “director (investigation) and assistant director (investigation)”. Vijayvargya also purportedly talks of a Matua leader who wants to join the BJP. The Matuas, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, are a major vote bank in the state.

In the second audio clip, which was circulated a couple of days back, Roy purportedly informs Vijayvargiya that journalist Mathew Samuel, who carried out the Narada sting operation against Trinamool Congress leaders, informed him of a documentary which would “finish” the TMC. Before joining the BJP in November last year, Roy was with the TMC. Samuel was not available for comment.

The Narada sting operation, released through a news website just before the state assembly polls in 2016, purportedly showed TMC leaders and a police officer accepting cash bribes for favours. In his purported conversation with Vijayvargiya, Roy says Samuel has asked for Rs 2 crore for the documentary, of which Rs 50 lakh has to be paid as advance in Hong Kong. “I am asking him to talk to you. After speaking with him, if you give the signal, then I will take action,” he purportedly tells Vijayvargiya.

When contacted, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: “TMC cannot compete with us politically or in a democratic way. Therefore, it is stooping to this. I am aware that all our leaders’ phones are being tapped. The audio clips have been released on social media in a bid to malign the party and tarnish its image.”

Asked about the phone-tapping charge, senior TMC leader and state minister Arup Roy said: “Who is he (Roy)? What does he think of himself? Our government has better work to do than tap his phone.” Anuj Sharma, ADG (Law and Order), said: “I have no information or idea about the matter. Therefore, I cannot comment.”

Last November, Roy had filed a similar case in the Delhi High Court, alleging that his phones were being tapped by the state government. While the case was closed in December, the court said Roy could approach it again if he could gather evidence to substantiate his claim.

