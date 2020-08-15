After assurances by minister, protesters climb down from power plant chimney

Vijay Wadettiwar assured them that a meeting would be convened with state Energy Minister Nitin Raut to address their demands.

Seven protesters, who had perched themselves on the gallery of a 275-metre-high chimney of Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) nearly 10 days ago to demand a permanent job, have climbed down from the gallery after a discussion with District Guardian Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday.

The seven protesters — Paresh Bhagat, Pramod Gharmade, Prashant Dhawad, Sunil Wankhede, Mangesh Khobragade, Vidya Zade and Pinki Nikhade — are among hundreds of those whose family’s agricultural land was acquired in the 1980s to build the power project run by state power generation company Mahagenco.

The protesters had perched themselves on the gallery, located at the 140-metre level of the chimney, and had reportedly gone without food for days.

“Wadettiwar assured them that a meeting would be convened with state Energy Minister Nitin Raut to address their demands. Following this, they agreed to come down,” said CSTPS Chief Engineer Raju Ghuge. “They are all in fine health,” he added.

The protesters are among nearly 650 persons working with Mahagenco under provisions for project evacuees. Most of them get a subsistence allowance of about Rs 16,000 per month for the work offered by Mahagenco.

The earlier generation of project-affected persons were given nearly 2,800 permanent jobs, according to Mahagenco.

