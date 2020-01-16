After Khemka’s letter: Haryana govt panel to probe grade certificate issued to IAS officer’s shooter son

Earlier, Khemka had pointed out to the alleged discrepancies in Vishwajeet’s sports gradation certificate. (File) Earlier, Khemka had pointed out to the alleged discrepancies in Vishwajeet’s sports gradation certificate. (File)

The Haryana government Wednesday constituted a committee to probe into the issue pertaining to Grade A sports gradation certificate issued to international rank shooter and former state sports director Jagdeep Singh’s son Vishwajeet Singh.

This comes days after senior IAS officer and Haryana’s former Principal Secretary (Sports), Ashok Khemka, raised a red flag on Vishwajeet’s case, citing alleged anomalies in his gradation certificate.

Based on the certificate issued to him by Jagdep Singh on his last day as Haryana’s Director (Sports), before being transferred to another department, Vishwajeet has sought an appointment to Haryana Civil Services (Executive cadre) under sports quota. He cleared the examination conducted by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and was declared eligible for appointment on December 21, last year. However, Vishwajeet’s appointment has so far been put on hold.

Now, Haryana Chief Secretary has constituted a committee headed by incumbent Principal Secretary (Sports) Anand Mohan Sharan with incumbent Director (Sports) Bhupinder Singh and a representative of HPSC as its members. The committee has been asked to submit its report within one week.

“Yes, the orders pertaining to constitution of the committee came in today. We shall look into all the aspects and submit our report within stipulated time”, Anand Mohan Sharan told The Indian Express.

Sources told The Indian Express that it was the only Grade-A sports gradation certificate that Jagdeep Singh had issued during his tenure as Director (Sports).

Earlier, Khemka had pointed out to the alleged discrepancies in Vishwajeet’s sports gradation certificate. In a detailed note sent to HPSC Chairman Ranjit Pachnanda and Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, Khemka had raised questions on the manner in which Vishwajeet was issued a Grade-A sports gradation certificate and had sought stern action on the “misconduct” and “criminal offences” allegedly committed by the father-son duo.

For getting the Grade-A certificate, Vishwajeet mentioned that he won “silver medal” in International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior Cup that was held from May 26, 2014 to June 1, 2014 in Suhl, Germany. He added that ISSF was the “organizing authority” of the championship.

