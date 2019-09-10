After Article 370, next target of Modi govt 2.0 is getting back PoK

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that after scrapping Article 370, the next thing on the agenda of PM Narendra Modi government-II is how to get back areas of Jammu Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Advertising

“It is not only my or my party’s commitment, but it has been a resolve of Parliament who unanimously adopted a resolution in 1994 during the then Congress government headed by P V Narsimha Rao, saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India and the only issue left to be resolved with Pakistan was Pakistan occupied Kashmir, he said. This is an accepted position,” Singh told media persons highlighting achievements of 100 days of Narendra Modi government. He described abrogation of Article 370 as the biggest achievement of 100 days of the second term of Modi government.

It needed tremendous will power, conviction and determination, he said, adding that this achievement of fulling integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India during 100 days will be recorded as an achievement of 100 years, he added.

The scrapping of Article 370 is the redemption of the promise of BJP ideologue Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. Had Mookerjee been alive, he would have said “go and tell the world that Modi and Amit Shah have abrogated Article 370’’, Singh added.

Advertising

“The entire world is aligned with India over the issue of abrogation of Article 370,” he said in reply to a question on Pakistan’s campaign in the matter. “A few countries which initially did not agree with India’s viewpoint are now following us,’’ he added.

Pointing out that the common man in Kashmir is rejoicing about the potential benefits of the scrapping of Article 370, he said that those unhappy are only a handful of beneficiaries of this mayhem which was carried on for all these years. However, there cannot be any premium for anti-India activities, Singh said, adding that separatism and terrorism will be dealt with strongly.