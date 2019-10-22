After Army strike, J&K Governor asks Pak to behave

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that if Pakistan did not “behave” and desist from supporting militants, India will cross the Line of Control (LoC).

“This has become their routine. Somewhere it is to be stopped,” Malik said after the Army targeted terrorist launch pads across the border. “We will completely destroy the terrorist camps and if they don’t desist, we will go inside.”

Governor Malik was speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the Police Commemoration Day held at Police Training School at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

“War is a bad thing. Pakistan should behave. If they don’t desist, what happened yesterday, it will happen more than that,” the Governor said.

Malik’s statement comes barely a month after he said that he is “against war to take back the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir” and that PoK can be wrested from Pakistan only through “development in Jammu and Kashmir”.