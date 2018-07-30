After appeal from family, militants release Jammu and Kashmir SPO

Before his release, militants released a video in which Lone asked other SPOs to quit their jobs. Before his release, militants released a video in which Lone asked other SPOs to quit their jobs.

After an appeal from his family seeking his release, militants on Saturday evening released Special Police Officer (SPO) Mudasir Ahmad Lone, who was abducted on Saturday morning.

Lone, who worked as a police cook at Awantipore, was abducted by militants from Kitar Chan area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Soon after his abduction, Lone’s family appealed to militants to release him without harm.

“I seek your forgiveness on behalf of my son, and he won’t commit any mistake in future. If he has committed any mistake please forgive him,” the SPO’s mother had said in a video. “You are my children. I request you to release him safely. If there would be any complaint in the future, then kill of us,” she had said.

Before his release, militants released a video in which Lone asked other SPOs to quit their jobs.

Lone is the third police personnel to be abducted by militants from his home while on leave. While he was lucky to be released without harm, the two policemen abducted before him were killed.

