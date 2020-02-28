After announcing suspension of doctors, Punjab health minister says ‘let off after warning’

Sidhu has now said that both doctors will continue to work at Moga Civil Hospital and have been let off with a strict warning. Sidhu has now said that both doctors will continue to work at Moga Civil Hospital and have been let off with a strict warning.

FIVE DAYS after announcing at a public programme that he has ordered the suspension of two doctors in connection with the death of a newborn who was delivered on the floor at Moga Civil Hospital, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu retracted his statement Thursday.

Last week, Sidhu had said that both senior doctors were found guilty of “negligence as they were absent from their duties”. However, on Thursday he said “…other doctors and staff at Civil Hospital were jealous of the doctor couple because they are very hardworking” and hence “other staff members tried to implicate them…”

Sidhu has now said that both doctors will continue to work at Moga Civil Hospital and have been let off with a strict warning.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Sidhu said, “They have been let off with a strict warning that in future if there is any complaint against them, they won’t be allowed to continue. I had announced their suspension few days back but then I realised it will severely affect work at Moga Civil Hospital…”

Asked about the written inquiry report which has been submitted to his office by a panel constituted under then Moga civil surgeon Harinder Pal Singh, the minister said, “The inquiry report is still under process. We will take action on it later…”

Amandeep Kaur from Baje Ke village had delivered a boy on the floor in the wee hours of January 9 after staff on duty allegedly refused to take her inside the labor room.

The inquiry had found that both senior doctors who were on emergency duty that night- were not only absent from duty but did not turn up even after six emergency calls from hospital. The baby was shifted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, only after a doctor in the next shift checked on him but he died on January 16.

