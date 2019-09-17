After Amit Shah’s pitch for Hindi: Committed to promote Kannada, says BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday stressed that the local Kannada language will enjoy primacy in the state, even as Opposition leaders slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s pitch for Hindi as the nation’s common language.

“All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise on its importance and are committed to promoting Kannada and our state’s culture,” the BJP chief minister said.

Congress leader in the state legislature Siddaramaiah and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy have evoked Kannada pride by questioning the prominence sought for Hindi by Shah during Hindi Diwas celebrations last week.

Former CM Siddaramaiah labelled Shah as a “home wrecker” on social media. “India has rich history & diverse geography. Each explains its own vibrant culture & practice. We have to embrace the diversity to remain United. Amit Shah is like a wicked insider in a joint family who find ways to break the unity. This home wrecker needs to be taught a lesson!!” he tweeted.

Former CM Kumaraswamy called for a celebration of Kannada Diwas on the lines of Hindi Diwas. “When will Kannada day be celebrated around the country? Remember Kannadigas are a part of this federal system,” he said on social media.