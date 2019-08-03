After Amarnath Yatra, J&K govt suspends Machail pilgrimage too

After Amarnath, Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning suspended the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage in hilly Kishtwar’s Paddar area adjoining Kashmir Valley.

While Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana was not available, official sources said that this followed a message from the state administration last night that the ongoing Machail yatra shall be stopped. “We have suspended it till further order,” a senior official added.

Machail yatra in Kishtwar’s Paddar area had started last month and it was to continue till September 5. Thousands of people from across the Jammu region visit the temple of Goddess Kaali situated at a height of 9.795 ft above sea level in Paddar area which also has world-famous Sapphire mines located nearby.

The chopper service from Kishtwar to Machail too has been suspended, sources added.

On Friday, Governor’s administration in an unprecedented decision had suspended Amarnath yatra 13 days ahead of the schedule, asking pilgrims and tourists in the Valley to leave as early as possible in view of intelligence inputs about terror attacks. The yatra to South Kashmir which had started last month was to culminate on Raksha Bandhan day which falls on August 15.