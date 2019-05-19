After Alwar, married woman in Bikaner allegedly gangraped

In yet another case of gangrape, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place near Bikaner where she had gone to collect firewood, police said Sunday.

“The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint,” said the police station in-charge.

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, which is why she reached the police station in wee hours.

On the victim’s complaint, the police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused last night, the station house officer added.

The Bikaner gangrape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gangraped in front of her husband in the district’s Thanagaji area.

The Alwar gangrape case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government.