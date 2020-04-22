After Aligarh’s first death, AMU doctor suspended

“Action has been taken against a member of our medical team, Dr Anjum Chugtai, for alleged negligence,” said AMU spokesperson Dr Shariq. “Action has been taken against a member of our medical team, Dr Anjum Chugtai, for alleged negligence,” said AMU spokesperson Dr Shariq.

A doctor at Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) Jawaharlal Lal Nehru Medical College was suspended for alleged medical negligence on Tuesday following the district’s first death due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The victim is a 55-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening with breathing problems. He first went to the emergency department, and a few hours later was shifted to the isolation ward and placed on a ventilator.

The district health department alleged that it was not informed about the case in time, and the delay can lead to the exposure of several people. According to sources, the doctor is accused of colluding with an attendant to admit the patient for personal benefit, and not informing higher-ups.

“Action has been taken against a member of our medical team, Dr Anjum Chugtai, for alleged negligence,” said AMU spokesperson Dr Shariq.

