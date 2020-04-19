After Agra, govt now showcases ‘Kasaragod model’

Kasaragod, which saw its first case in early February, has so far reported 168 cases and no deaths. So far, 113 people have recovered. Kasaragod, which saw its first case in early February, has so far reported 168 cases and no deaths. So far, 113 people have recovered.

The recovery model being used in Kerala’s Kasaragod, which had reported the third case of COVID-2019 in the country — a student airlifted from Wuhan — has been showcased by the Union health ministry as one of the success stories of the fight against the pandemic in country. This is the second such showcase after the ‘Agra model’ was showcased recently.

The administration relied on aggressive testing, technology, foolproof contact tracing on the ground and an effective public awareness campaign on social distancing, said joint secretary Lav Agarwal at the Union Health Ministry’s daily COVID briefing.

Roughly 15 per cent of the population in Kasaragod is settled abroad, which is the primary reason one of the earliest cases was reported from the region.

In a recent meeting with district magistrates in which the Centre asked them to draw up specific crisis plans for COVID management, several models were shared with states. These included the ones used in Agra, Bhilwara, Pathanamthitta.

In Kasaragod, the state appointed a special officer to coordinate and monitor functioning of the District Administration and for effective coordination between line departments at the field and secretariat level. Section 144 was imposed with seven drones employed for surveillance and all those in quarantine were tracked using GPS. All essentials were home-delivered.

A campaign on social distancing called ‘Break the Chain’ was also carried out. All primary and secondary contacts of high risk cases —those aged 60 and above — were quarantined in isolation centres.

