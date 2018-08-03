After accusing Jyotiraditya Scindia of insult, Congress woman leader calls it internal matter

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Days after accusing Congress leader and party’s state campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia of humiliating her, Congress spokesperson Noori Khan on Thursday said the incident was an “internal matter” of the party.

Khan had accused Scindia of insulting her during the party’s press conference in Ujjain on July 28, claiming that she was told to step down from the dais from where the Congress leader was to address the media. The incident was also recorded on camera.

While it was not clear who gave her the instruction to step down from the dais, Khan accused Scindia of humiliating her in public and claimed that she had complained to AICC president Rahul Gandhi about the matter.

In a social media post on Thursday, Khan claimed that she would not talk to the media about the incident, but take it up in party forum. She also asked the BJP not to politicise the incident.

